TEL AVIV, June 2 WalkMe, whose platform guides
users through online processes, raised $50 million in a funding
round led by New York-based venture capital firm Insight Venture
Partners with participation from existing investors Greenspring
Associates and Scale Venture Partners.
This brings the total amount raised by the company to $92.5
million, WalkMe said on Thursday.
Established in Israel in 2011, WalkMe is headquartered in
San Francisco and has 270 employees, including 160 in Israel.
In the past year it opened two new offices in the United
States and expanded teams in San Francisco, Melbourne,
Australia, and Tel Aviv by 120 percent.
WalkMe is used by customers such as Kimberly Clark, Stanley
Black & Decker and SAP to drive users to action as they interact
with software of websites. This can increase sales, reduce
support costs and improve employee productivity, the company
said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)