Signs are seen over the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks held losses on Friday despite data showing consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in eight months.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.04 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,374.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.12 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,285.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.05 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,706.65.

(Reporting By Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)