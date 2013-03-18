Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks dropped on Monday at the open as a divisive bailout plan for Cyprus knocked confidence in banks and provided investors a reason to lock in profits from the recent rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.11 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,417.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.24 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,548.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.82 points, or 1.07 percent, at 3,214.25.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.