NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as enthusiasm waned after strong bank demand for the European Central Bank's record funding operation and fears over the debt crisis resurfaced.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.67 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,092.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.19 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,240.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.92 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,585.81.

(Reporting By Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)