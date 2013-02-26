EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Feb 26 Wall Street cash bonuses are forecast to have risen in 2012 to their highest since 2010 but still be below pre-crisis levels, New York state's comptroller said on Tuesday.
The securities industry's bonus pool was expected to total $20 billion, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said, up 8 percent from 2011 but below levels seen in 2006 and 2007, before the financial crisis.
The Comptroller's estimate is based on personal income tax trends. It reflects cash bonuses and deferred pay for which taxes have been withheld. The estimate does not include stock options or other forms of deferred compensation.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has