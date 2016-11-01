Nov 1 In an age when most bankers use keyboards
to communicate with each other, a small group of the Wall Street
elite refuses to say anything substantive in an email, text or
chat, and some will not communicate digitally at all.
This group, which includes top bankers like JPMorgan Chase &
Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and powerful
investors like Carl Icahn and Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
Warren Buffett, were eschewing electronic communications long
before the probe of U.S. presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton's emails and the recent hacks of her campaign manager's
account made headlines.
Some on Wall Street are nostalgic for a time when in-person
conversations or phone calls were the norm, but others believe
the words they type and send can come back to haunt them.
Prosecutors have built insider trading, mortgage fraud and
rate-rigging cases on embarrassing emails over the past several
years, and they are often the most memorable part.
Recent email woes among Washington power players have
provided yet another reason for bankers to try to protect
private correspondence from prying eyes.
Dimon uses email but is known to keep his replies short and
factual, favoring "yes," "no" and "thank you."
That behavior was evident in company emails released by a
U.S. Senate committee investigating JPMorgan's $6.2 billion
"London Whale" derivatives trading loss. In one message, Dimon
replied with a simple "I approve," showing some responsibility
but giving no sense of how deeply he was involved with the
decision to change risk tolerances at the bank.
After hearing a passing reference to regrettable emails
during an interview at a conference two years ago, Dimon
volunteered: "Don't send emails after you've had a drink."
A JPMorgan spokesman would not comment further.
Other top investors like Icahn and Buffett rely on their
assistants to send and receive messages. Buffett's assistant,
Debbie Bosanek, prints out emails for the billionaire investor.
Although the investors are averse to two-way digital
correspondence, both blast out carefully curated messages on
their Twitter accounts, with Icahn attracting 304,000 followers
and Buffet, 1.2 million.
Icahn has often used the tool to promote investments or
political views, while Buffett has been relatively mum, tweeting
just nine times.
Ariel Investments chief John W. Rogers also shuns email,
which he has described to associates as a "distraction." His
staff filters important messages, prints them out and puts them
on his chair for review, according to spokeswoman Merrillyn
Kosier. He prefers to speak with employees in person or over the
phone.
"I do think there is certain cautiousness today around
email," said Virginia Healy-Tangney, a senior lecturer at the
MIT Sloan School of Management who focuses on managerial
communication. "Since the financial crisis, executives really
have to be prepared for anything they say to potentially end up
on the front page of the New York Times."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by
David Henry, Lawrence Delevingne and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Lisa Von Ahn)