NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell further on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent, as a sharp drop in the euro against the safe-haven dollar and yen curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.84 points, or 0.86 percent, at 13,866.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.31 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,499.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.76 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,137.72.

(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)