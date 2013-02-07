Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell further on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent, as a sharp drop in the euro against the safe-haven dollar and yen curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.84 points, or 0.86 percent, at 13,866.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.31 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,499.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.76 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,137.72.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.