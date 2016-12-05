(Paul Wallace is the author of "The Euro Experiment," and a
Dec 5 After ingesting the Trump agenda and
spitting out its market implications investors and traders can
get back to their usual pastime: trying to work out what central
bankers are plotting.
Two vital meetings loom in the next 10 days. The political
upheaval in Italy means that the European Central Bank is all
but certain to extend its big bond-buying program, due to end in
March 2017, by a further six months when it meets on Thursday,
December 8. Less than a week later, the U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to raise its main interest rate at its conclave on
December 13 and 14 - a year after its first increase in almost a
decade.
As is now customary, posses of central bankers have been out
in force on either side of the Atlantic, providing clues about
their respective intentions. A speech in November by ECB
president Mario Draghi set out "the reasons why we cannot yet
drop our guard," suggesting that he backs an extension of bond
purchases. Meanwhile the Fed chair Janet Yellen said that an
interest-rate increase "could well become appropriate relatively
soon." All this chit-chat may be good for the cottage industry
of highly paid central-bank watchers, but monetary policymakers
have become too talkative for their and the wider good, sowing
confusion and losing credibility in the process.
This craze for communication is surprisingly recent. Central
bankers once prided themselves for being taciturn and, if not
that, inscrutable. Alan Greenspan, chairman of the Fed between
1987 and 2006, was famously gnomic. The first time that the Fed
issued a statement immediately after a meeting of its
rate-setters was in February 1994, when it helpfully pointed out
that rates had gone up for the first time since early 1989. Not
until May 1999 did the Fed start to issue one after each meeting
regardless of whether there had been any changes.
Nowadays there is a surfeit rather than a lack of
communication. Scarcely a day goes by without some pronouncement
from a central banker whether in an interview, a speech, a press
conference or in testimony to lawmakers. The case for more
openness - to citizens and parliaments as well as markets - was
at first straightforward. It formed part of a new model for
monetary policy in which independent central banks sought price
stability. In such a framework words count as much as deeds.
They allow central bankers to mold expectations of future
inflation, which feed back into actual inflation as businesses
set prices and negotiate wages.
The need to communicate became even more pressing when the
2008 financial crisis caused economies to tank. Central bankers
had to justify the unorthodox measures they took to restore
growth and meet their inflation targets. In particular they
needed to assure the public and parliaments that quantitative
easing - creating money to buy bonds - would not kindle an
inflationary fire. More recently the ECB has had to defend its
policy of ultralow and indeed negative interest rates that vexes
savers in the euro area and especially in Germany. Draghi, for
example, stressed the wider economic gains from lower interest
rates, including the relief for borrowers, when speaking to
German lawmakers in Berlin in the fall.
Central banks have also intensified their attempts to shape
expectations about monetary policy through "forward guidance."
Before the crisis central bankers sometimes dropped hints about
impending rate changes in order to smooth their effects as
traders anticipated the decisions. Jean-Claude Trichet, the
ECB's president between 2003 and 2011, would talk about "strong
vigilance" when the bank was contemplating a rate rise.
But forward guidance goes beyond hints about short-term
decisions to explicit undertakings about the longer-term stance
of monetary policy, including dates and thresholds for a
critical gauge of the economy such as unemployment.
Central bankers have overdone their attempts to talk their
way out of an economic hole. Attempts to direct markets well
into the future have lost credibility as policymakers failed to
follow their own signals. Mark Carney made forward guidance his
signature tune when he took over as governor at the Bank of
England in the summer of 2013, but it soon went off-key. The
Bank swiftly had to abandon a guideline linked to falling
unemployment as the jobless rate sank much more rapidly than
expected.
If forward guidance has proved too ambitious, communication
can also come unstuck through infighting within the crucial
committees that determine monetary policy. What central bankers
have to say in public may then reflect internal divisions rather
than offering a window into an agreed direction for policy.
Typically, heads of central banks will get their way, but not
always. A year ago, for example, Draghi disappointed the markets
when the ECB delivered less than he had appeared to offer in the
run-up to the December meeting. The central-bank gazers had put
too much weight on his views and not enough on those of other,
more cautious, members of the ECB's 25-strong governing council.
Overtalkative and at times quarrelling central bankers undo
the potential gains from communication. The signal gets lost in
the noise. As worrying, the febrile focus on what monetary
policymakers have to say reveals how dependent markets have
become on central banks. This is a clinch that has become too
tight for both sides.
Breaking the clinch through restoring more normal
monetary-policy settings will have to be undertaken delicately
and gradually. But in the meantime a little less talk from
central bankers would be no bad thing. Central bankers are no
doubt flattered by all the attention they receive. But they are
not rock stars - and they shouldn't expect to get that kind of
attention.
