UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) -
* Wallenstam AB Q3, rental income 393 msek (396)
* Wallenstam AB Q3, income from property management 173 msek (145) Further company coverage:
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.