Nov 9 Wall Street bonuses are expected to
decline for the first time since 2011, according to a study by
compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc.
Year-end compensation will be lower by 5 percent to 10
percent broadly throughout the financial services industry, the
report said on Monday, with fixed-income traders experiencing an
even larger drop as bond trading revenue continues to be weak.
Payouts to investment bankers who advise companies on
mergers could rise 15 percent to 20 percent as the global market
for dealmaking remains strong.
Compensation for debt traders, meanwhile, could fall as much
as 20 percent from a year ago as doubts about Federal Reserve
interest rate policy and China's economic slowdown have
negatively affected banks' bottom lines.
Morgan Stanley said last quarter that bond trading
revenue had fallen 42 percent, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc
reported a 33 percent decline.
Investment bankers who help companies underwrite initial
public offerings may experience a pay decline of 5 percent to 15
percent. Many companies have decided to stay private for longer
amid choppy markets.
Banks are setting aside less money for pay. Goldman said it
had earmarked 16 percent less money for compensation in the
third quarter than it had for the same period last year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co also said it had set aside 13
percent less money for compensation.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve
Orlofsky)