By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK, March 5 Wall Street's bonuses
fell nearly 25 percent in 2011, a New York City fiscal watchdog
estimated on Monday, a less severe drop than the industry had
anticipated, though still likely to deal a blow to the economies
of New York City and New York state.
Compensation experts had said this important component of
total wages earned by securities industry employees would plunge
30 percent to 40 percent.
However, the decline in bonuses as estimated by the New York
City Independent Budget Office was nearly twice that forecast
last week by the state comptroller, who had forecast a 13
percent shrinkage, to $121,150 per person.
Profits earned by Wall Street firms were estimated by the
Independent Budget Office at $10.5 billion for 2011, a steep
drop from $27.6 billion in 2010.
Last week, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli forecast that
Wall Street's profits in 2011 would not top $13.5 billion.
Wall Street, which powers the economies of New York City and
New York state, is expected to shed 4,300 jobs in 2012, while
wages, including bonuses, will fall 7.5 percent, the Independent
Budget Office said in a statement.
In contrast, the City Council Finance Committee, in a
separate report issued on Monday, said that in 2011 the average
wage earned by a securities industry worker should rise 1.6
percent to $369,000 a year.
Wall Street's profits and high compensation drive job
creation in a host of other industries, from law firms to
restaurants.
The forecast for a 2011 pay increase for Wall Street workers
looks slim when compared with the 17.6 percent gain seen in
2010 that the Finance Committee estimated.
The forecasts by the Finance Committee and the Independent
Budget Office, which plays the same role for city that the
Congressional Budget Office does for Congress, show ongoing
struggles for the securities industry, which faces stiffer
federal regulations and reduced trading volume.
Europe's debt problems also present a challenge for both
Wall Street and the entire U.S. financial sector.
U.S. banks have about $80 billion of exposure to Spain,
Italy, Portugal, Ireland and Greece, the Finance Committee said
in a separate report issued on Monday.
"On a positive side, industry reports suggest Wall Street
has been pricing in the possibility of a Greek default since
early 2010," the Finance Committee report said.
The Independent Budget Office, the Finance Committee, and
City Comptroller John Liu on Monday presented their analyses of
Mayor Michael Bloomberg's $68.7 billion budget plan.
Tax revenue should surpass the mayor's forecast by $227
million in the fiscal year that ends on June 30, and by $380
million in the following year, the Finance Committee said.
New York City's economy, despite Wall Street's ongoing
upheaval, has added back 64 percent of the 139,800 private
sector jobs lost during the recession, according to the Finance
Committee. However, the city's unemployment rate, after falling
to 8.6 percent in April 2011, has risen since June and hit 9
percent in December.
The Independent Budget Office predicted the city would
collect $230 million more tax revenue in the current fiscal
year. But tougher regulations for Wall Street, which could clip
the sector's profits, led the IBO to cut the forecast for tax
revenue it made in December for 2013 by nearly $460 million. For
fiscal 2014, it cut its estimate by $630 million.
Still, the comptroller predicted that curbs on proprietary
trading could cause new companies to spring up as securities
companies clamp down on this activity.
"It is our feeling that presumably, proprietary trading
operations that are spun off by large financial firms will still
operate and for the most part would stay in New York City," he
said in a statement.