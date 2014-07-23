July 22 Computer systems containing the Wall
Street Journal's news graphics were hacked by outside parties,
according to the paper's publisher Dow Jones & Co.
The systems have been taken offline to prevent the spread of
attacks, but Journal officials have not found any damage to the
graphics, the newspaper said citing people at the Wall Street
Journal familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pCPOs2)
A hacker who goes by the Twitter handle of w0rm allegedly
posted tweets and screenshots claiming to have hacked the
Journal's website and offered to sell user information and
credentials needed to control the server.
Representatives for Dow Jones were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)