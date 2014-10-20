Oct 20 Wallstreet Online Capital AG

* Says 9-month EBIT of 20,000 euros versus 484,000 euros last year

* Says 9-month EBITDA reduced from 606 thousand euros to 131 thousand euros

* Says 9-month net income of 13,000 euros versus 334,000 euros last year

* Says 9-month commission income declined over the previous year's period by 29.6 pct to 2.563 million euros