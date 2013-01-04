Jan 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has gone on
the defensive after some competitors accused the world's largest
retailer of using inaccurate information in recent ad campaigns
and filed complaints with state legal officials.
The industry leader claims to offer better prices on some
products than specific rivals whom it mentions by name in the
radio and TV campaign which began running last spring. Wal-Mart
stepped up that price-based ad campaign over the holidays.
The move prompted competitors including Best Buy Co Inc
and Toys R Us Inc to complain to attorneys
general in several U.S. states over the past few weeks.
The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on
Thursday.
The competitors argue that Wal-Mart's advertisements cross a
line by drawing misleading comparisons or promoting products the
company does not have in ample supply.
In addition to taking aim at national chains such as Toys R
Us and Best Buy, the Wal-Mart campaign has also targeted
regional supermarket chains.
A Best Buy spokesman told Reuters on Friday that its legal
team has contacted a "handful" of attorneys general in states
including Florida, Michigan and Illinois.
LAPTOP FLAP
The world's largest consumer electronics chain took issue
with a Wal-Mart ad over the holidays that claimed a Dell Inc
laptop computer cost an additional $251 at Best Buy.
"They were two very different models, mostly distinguished
by design, materials, and specs like back-lit keyboard and
battery life, which we know are very important to the customer,"
Best Buy spokesman Jeff Haydock said.
In a Dec. 20 letter to the Florida attorney general's
office, Best Buy's general counsel said "that would be like
comparing a Toyota to a Lexus."
The electronics retailer also complained about a promotion
related to Apple Inc's iPhone 5 that it said made Best
Buy lose "tens of thousands" in profit the day Wal-Mart launched
that promotion on Facebook.
A separate letter obtained by Reuters showed that Best Buy
reached out to its 40 million loyalty program members on Dec. 10
after noticing Wal-Mart's ads.
In the letter, Shawn Score, the head of Best Buy's U.S.
retail business, likened the Wal-Mart ads to misleading
political commercials.
Toys R Us said it has complained to Michigan officials about
a series of Wal-Mart's ads over the holidays, citing what it
claimed were inaccurate prices on playthings including a
Fisher-Price toy kitchen and a holiday season-themed Barbie
doll.
Toys R Us spokeswoman Kathleen Waugh noted that Michigan's
attorney general had investigated a similar campaign by Wal-Mart
in the 1990s, resulting in a settlement in which Wal-Mart agreed
to drop certain similar practices.
Wal-Mart, however, defended its ad campaign this week.
"We know competitors don't like it when we tell customers to
compare prices and see for themselves," Wal-Mart spokesman
Steven Restivo told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. "We are
confident on the legal, ethical and methodological standards
associated with our price comparison advertisements."
Restivo confirmed to Reuters the accuracy of his comments
published by the Journal.
Wal-Mart, which launched the radio and television ads last
spring, said the initial ads spurred a 1.2 percent boost in
sales at stores open at least a year and a 1.1 percent rise in
store visits in areas where those ads were aired, compared with
similar regions where they did not run.