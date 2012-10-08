Turkey says journalists being used as spies in Turkey
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.
Oct 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and American Express Co are teaming up to offer customers an alternative to debit and checking accounts, the companies said on Monday.
The product, called Bluebird, will allow for deposits by smartphone and mobile bill paying, with no minimum balance, monthly, annual or overdraft fees.
Bluebird will be available next week online and in more than 4,000 Walmart stores in the United States, they said.
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.
SINGAPORE, June 5 Singapore police said on Monday they were investigating a protest by several blindfolded activists who held up books on a subway train in a call for justice for 22 people detained in 1987 under a tough internal security law.