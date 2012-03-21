By Georgina Prodhan
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 The maker of the hit mobile
game Angry Birds has struck a deal with Wal-Mart to
embed clues to a new version of the game in merchandise sold in
Wal-Mart stores, hoping to drive Angry Birds fans into the
stores, and shoppers to the game.
The world's biggest retailer will stock limited-edition
T-shirts, soft toys and snacks containing clues that unlock
bonus levels of Angry Birds Space, which will be available in
app stores from Thursday.
Rovio, the Finnish start-up behind the world's most
downloaded mobile game, has ambitions to become a global
entertainment brand. Its marketing chief told Reuters on Tuesday
it was teaming up with a major U.S. retailer.
The company's value has been estimated at $9 billion, little
more than two years after it first launched Angry Birds for the
iPhone. The game has been downloaded more than 700 million
times, and is the fastest-growing game on Facebook.
"Only Wal-Mart can deliver the reach across America for this
type of program and we wish our fans luck as they seek out our
hidden clues," Rovio's marketing chief, Peter Vesterbacka, said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Wal-Mart said: "This is just one of many exciting
partnerships Wal-Mart is forging to give our customers access to
exclusive content."
Angry Birds players will also be able to get clues from
Wal-Mart's Facebook page, where it has 13 million fans.
Rovio already has a similar agreement with bookseller Barnes
& Noble, in whose stores it has dedicated areas where
shoppers can buy Angry Birds merchandise and earn game credits.
With more than 3,000 stores, the Wal-Mart deal will be
bigger.