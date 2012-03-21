By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, March 21 The maker of the hit mobile
game Angry Birds has struck a deal with Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to embed clues to a new version of the game in
merchandise sold in Walmart stores, hoping to lure Angry Birds
fans through the doors and shoppers to the game.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, will stock
limited-edition T-shirts, plush toys and snacks containing clues
that unlock bonus levels of Angry Birds Space, which will be
available beginning on Thursday in app stores, from where users
download software applications.
Rovio, the Finnish start-up behind the world's most
downloaded mobile game, has ambitions to become a global
entertainment brand. Its marketing chief told Reuters Tuesday it
would team up with a major U.S. retailer.
The deal gives Rovio a lift in reaching U.S. consumers and
is the latest step by Walmart to appeal to tech-savvy customers.
Last week, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain teamed up with
movie studios to offer customers at 3,500 stores the option to
store their DVDs in digital form on Wal-Mart's Vudu Internet
streaming site for $2 or more.
The company's value has been estimated at $9 billion, little
more than two years after it first launched Angry Birds for the
iPhone. The game has been downloaded more than 700 million
times, and is the fastest-growing game on Facebook.
Walmart said it would offer the first of four special
"golden eggsteroid" clues to its more than 13 million Facebook
fans starting on Wednesday. The remaining clues will be in the
merchandise that is set to appear in stores on March 25, such as
Angry Birds Space Fruit Snacks.
"Only Wal-Mart can deliver the reach across America for this
type of program and we wish our fans luck as they seek out our
hidden clues," Rovio's marketing chief, Peter Vesterbacka, said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Rovio already has a similar agreement with bookseller Barnes
& Noble Inc, in whose stores it has dedicated areas
where shoppers can buy Angry Birds merchandise and earn game
credits.
Barnes & Noble has about 691 bookstores across the United
States. Rovio's deal with Wal-Mart covers more than 3,000 of the
chain's stores.