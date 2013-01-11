LONDON Jan 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
promoted the chief operating officer of its British supermarket
arm Asda to a senior role in its international division.
Judith McKenna will take up the post of executive vice
president, strategy and international development at the U.S.
firm in April, Asda said on Friday.
Investec analyst Dave McCarthy said McKenna's departure was
a loss to Asda, Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain
behind Tesco, after she improved in-store standards and
kept tight financial control over the business.
"Any weakening of the management team at Asda is good news
for the competition. We believe that Asda's competitors will be
pleased to see McKenna depart for the US, so bad news for Asda,
good news for Morrisons in particular," McCarthy said.
Britain's supermarkets are battling for sales and market
share in the face of a weak UK economy, with consumers fretting
over job security and a squeeze on incomes.
Asda is not due to report on trading until February but its
so-called 'big four' UK rivals have.
On Thursday Tesco posted its highest sales growth in three
years over Christmas, while on Wednesday J Sainsbury
saw an expected slowdown in sales for its third quarter.
Morrisons reported a Christmas sales fall on Monday.