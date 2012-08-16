* Q2 like-for-like sales up 0.7 percent
* CEO says still a tough environment for customers
* Says will not engage in "unsustainable" promotions
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 16 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart Stores, posted a slowdown in quarterly
like-for-like sales and said the amount of spending money in
customers' pockets was at the lowest level for two years.
Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco
said on Thursday sales at shops open more than a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 0.7 percent in the 13
weeks to June 30, its fiscal second quarter.
That followed a rise of 2.2 percent in the first quarter,
when growth was driven by a focus on low prices and revamped
fresh food lines.
Recent industry data showed Asda increasing sales faster
than its main rivals over the past three months.
Market leader Tesco has stepped up promotions and vouchers
following a shock profit warning in January, while industry No.
3 J Sainsbury has followed, to a degree.
Finance director Rob McWilliam said Asda would not run
unsustainable promotions and would continue to focus on low
prices for basics such as bread, cheese, mince and milk.
"There has been an increasing number of promotions, vouchers
and frankly gimmicks out there to try to disguise a weak price
position," he said. "That is not in customers' interests and is
clearly not sustainable."
Chief executive Andy Clarke said Asda would not be drawn
into the promotions battle. "We are not taking short-term
decisions on promotional activity."
McWilliam said while the period was the wettest second
quarter in Britain for 100 years, Asda would never blame the
weather for its performance.
Asda, which trades from about 550 stores and lagged
Britain's grocery market in 2010, has fought back, helped by its
purchase of smaller format Netto stores and a relaunch of its
own-brand food range.
It has also benefited from a price guarantee offering to
refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if an online
price comparison website did not show their shopping was at
least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.
Clarke said the London Olympics provided a welcome
distraction for hard-pressed consumers, although the longer term
impact on confidence was harder to gauge.
"The spirit and the feel across the country has just been
outstanding," he said. "For our shoppers, many of them were
either glued to the TV screens or got the opportunity to watch
it live, and I think we are still to see what will unfold in
terms of customer confidence around the benefit of that spirit."