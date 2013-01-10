WASHINGTON Jan 10 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday released documents they said showed Wal-Mart Stores Inc's chief executive was informed in 2005 of allegations that company officials had engaged in bribery in Mexico.

U.S. Congressmen Elijah Cummings and Henry Waxman said they wrote to Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke asking to discuss internal company documents that they say contradict Wal-Mart's public statements on the bribery allegations.