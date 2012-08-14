WASHINGTON Aug 14 Two U.S. House Democrats
investigating bribery allegations in Wal-Mart's Mexico affiliate
said on Tuesday they have obtained new internal records that may
point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering.
Reps. Elijah Cummings and Henry Waxman, who are the ranking
members, respectively, of the House Oversight and House Energy
committees, disclosed the latest details of their probe in an
Aug. 14 letter to the company.
"We have obtained internal company documents, including
internal audit reports, from other sources suggesting that
Wal-Mart may have had compliance issues relating not only to
bribery, but also to 'questionable financial behavior' including
tax evasion and money laundering in Mexico," the lawmakers wrote
in their letter to Wal-Mart Chief Executive Michael Duke.