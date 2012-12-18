* NY Times cites instances of Wal-Mart affiliate paying off
local officials
* Alleged payoffs often related to zoning laws,
environmental permits
* Wal-Mart says looking into allegations in NY Times article
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Mexican affiliate routinely used bribes to open stores in
desirable locations, according to a New York Times investigation
published Monday, which cites 19 instances of the retail giant
paying off local officials.
The Times first reported in April that Wal-Mart had
intentionally stifled an internal probe into bribery at its
Mexican affiliate Walmex. Late last month, Mexico's
anti-corruption body said it found no irregularities in the
permits Wal-Mart received in the country, but that two audits
remain underway.
In the new report published on its web site, the Times
detailed specific instances in which Walmex allegedly paid off
officials to expand in Mexico. The alleged payoffs often related
to zoning laws and environmental permits that would have
otherwise prevented Walmex's opening of new stores.
Much of the report focused on a store built near ancient
ruins in Teotihuacan, north of Mexico City. Walmex was hit by
protests in 2004 after announcing plans to build a warehouse
less than a mile from the city.
In a statement Monday night, Wal-Mart spokesman David Tovar
said the company was already looking into the allegations in the
Times article regarding the permitting and licensing process for
the Teotihuacan store, as part of a broader internal probe that
Wal-Mart began over a year ago into potential violations of the
U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
"At this point, the investigation is still ongoing and we
have not yet reached final conclusions," he said, adding that
the company has taken steps to improve its compliance programs.
Wal-Mart is also cooperating with the Department of Justice
and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the matter,
Tovar said.
The U.S. Justice Department, the SEC, U.S. lawmakers and
authorities in Mexico have all been conducting their own probes.
An official at Mexico's federal attorney general's office
told Reuters that an initial probe had been opened following the
Times' April story, but that prosecutors did not uncover
sufficient evidence to file any charges.
The probe closed "a couple months ago," the official said.
In a "Leading with Integrity" letter sent to Wal-Mart
employees after Monday's Times report, Chief Executive Mike Duke
- who oversaw international operations from 2005 to 2009 - said
integrity is the foundation of the company's culture.
"As leaders, we are measured by our weakest moment, so we
can't have a weak moment in the area of integrity," Duke
wrote. "We can have a bad sales day and a good sales day and
hope they average out, but we can't average integrity."
Shares of Wal-Mart rose 0.65 percent to close at $69.20 in
New York trading on Monday, before the Times story was posted.
STORE NEAR TEOTIHUACAN
The Times report did not give a figure for how much Wal-Mart
spent on all of the alleged bribes. But it cites instances in
which the company allegedly paid $221,000 in bribes to build a
store near the ruins in Teotihuacan, as well as $341,000 in
alleged bribes to establish a store near the Basilica de
Guadalupe without appropriate permits, and another $765,000 in
alleged bribes to set up a refrigerated distribution center in
an environmentally fragile area near Mexico City.
According to Monday's report, Wal-Mart's international real
estate committee approved Walmex's plan to spend about $8
million on the Teotihuacan store. The committee consisted of 20
or so top executives including Chairman S. Robson Walton,
according to the report. Walton is a son of Wal-Mart founder Sam
Walton.
The earlier Times report said a 2005 Wal-Mart inquiry had
found some $24 million in suspect payments in Mexico, but the
world's largest retailer essentially shut down the probe and
didn't notify law enforcement officials until December 2011,
after the New York Times informed Wal-Mart it was looking at the
issue.
That report said Walmex had taken active steps to conceal
the bribery from headquarters when it was happening, but alleged
that senior Bentonville executives were involved in decisions
about the internal investigation.
Wal-Mart lost $10 billion of its market value immediately
following the report, and has since disclosed it has spent $30
million to update its global anti-corruption program and
undertaken a massive investigation into the allegations.
Wal-Mart has incurred some $100 million in various costs
related to the matter.
Also, in November, Wal-Mart disclosed it expanded its
internal inquiry to cover bribery allegations in Brazil, China
and India, and its joint venture in India suspended its finance
chief and other employees as part of its inquiry.
Bribery and corruption are pervasive in Mexico, where the
justice system is weak and lower-level public sector workers
earn relatively low salaries. A study last year by Transparency
International showed Mexican companies were perceived to be the
third-most likely behind those in China and Russia to pay bribes
abroad.