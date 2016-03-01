By Nathan Layne
| March 1
March 1 Sam's Club, the warehouse club unit of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is building a team of regional U.S. buyers
to bring in more local and organic groceries, a strategy used by
rival Costco Wholesale Corp to drive loyalty and attract
wealthier customers.
Attracting and keeping customers has taken on a new
importance for Sam's Club after a 0.5-percent fall in sales at
existing stores in the quarter ending in January, the first drop
since early 2014. Costco, by comparison, posted rises in each
month of the quarter and has outgrown Sam's for years.
Sam's Club has hired a handful of buyers in Dallas and is
considering putting teams in up to five other markets, John
Furner, chief merchandising officer at Sam's Club, told Reuters.
Until now, all of its buyers have worked out of company
headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Buyers find and purchase the products that end up on the
shelf. Having them closer to local markets will make it easier
to forge ties with up-and-coming suppliers of organic, healthy
and premium foods, as well as products catering to local tastes,
Furner said.
"(Such items) end up by default being local products and
regional products," Furner said in an interview, citing
organics, craft beer and "unique salsas" as examples of the
types of product buyers would look to bring into the club.
People familiar with the matter said Sam's Club was
considering having regional buyers handle 30 percent of its food
items. Furner said he did not yet have a unit target and that
his first priority was to make the Dallas operation successful
before setting further plans.
Furner said a stronger pipeline of organic and premium foods
would help attract wealthier shoppers, a key plank of Sam's
growth strategy and increasingly the target demographic for
warehouse clubs.
Costco has a location advantage when it comes to upscale
shoppers, with many of its stores in wealthier regions near
cities and along the coasts. Sam's Club stores are often located
in less well-to-do areas; more than a quarter of its roughly 650
stores are next to a Walmart, which tends to attract a
lower-income shopper.
Costco has grown into one of the largest U.S. food
retailers, selling more than $4 billion worth of organic
products annually, surpassing even Whole Foods, according to a
BMO Capital Markets research report last year. Sam's Club, which
gets more than half its revenues from groceries and consumables,
does not disclose its organic sales.
Costco's decentralized organization, with buyers spread out
across a network of regional offices, has also been critical to
its success, enabling it to procure more local and exclusive
items that drive "excitement and retention", said Sara
Al-Tukhaim, a director at research firm Kantar Retail.
A Kantar survey found "high quality perishables" such as
meat and prepared fresh meals were a major factor in membership
renewal for about one-third of Costco shoppers. At Sam's Club
such food drives retention 23 percent of the time.
"If I'm a shopper and I'm paying for a membership I want
only the most relevant items in the club. I want something that
speaks directly to me," Al-Tukhaim said. "Costco has had a very
longstanding regional buying structure where they have been able
to do that."
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editng by Peter
Henderson and Joseph Radford)