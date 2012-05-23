By Jessica Wohl
May 23 CalPERS, the biggest U.S. public pension
fund, said on Wednesday it plans to vote against nine Wal-Mart
Stores Inc board members amid allegations that the
retailer's top brass failed to adequately investigate widespread
bribery in Mexico.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System is the
latest shareholder to publicly voice concerns over the board's
role after the New York Times reported in April that Wal-Mart de
Mexico, which is majority-owned by Wal-Mart, used
illegal payments to win market leadership in that country and
that top Wal-Mart executives knew about the matter and tried to
cover it up.
The alleged bribery scandal has prompted several
high-profile Wal-Mart investors to publicly vent their
displeasure with key board members including Chief Executive
Mike Duke and former CEO Lee Scott. Still, such actions likely
will be only symbolic since the family of Wal-Mart founder Sam
Walton controls roughly half of the company's shares.
CalPERS said it plans to vote its 7.77 million Wal-Mart
shares against Duke, Scott, Chairman Robson Walton and six
others.
CalPERS said it believes the nine were in positions of
authority, oversight or management of the company's operations
during the period when the alleged bribery took place.
The other six are James Breyer, Michele Burns, Douglas Daft,
Jim Walton, Christopher Williams and Linda Wolf. Wal-Mart has 16
nominees in the June 1 election.
The announcement from CalPERS comes a day after CalSTRS, the
California State Teachers' Retirement System and the
second-largest U.S. public pension fund, said it planned to use
its 5.3 million Wal-Mart shares to vote against the re-election
of the entire board at the company's annual meeting on June 1.
CalPERS said it would also vote for two of three shareholder
proposals up for a vote. It plans to vote for a proposal
regarding the reporting of political contributions and another
proposal related to creating an incentive compensation report.
Wal-Mart has said it recommends shareholders vote for the
entire slate of 16 board nominees and against all three
shareholder proposals.
Shares of Wal-Mart continued to rise on Wednesday, and were
up 0.64 percent at $64.14 in afternoon trading. The shares are
trading at their highest levels since April 2000 amid economic
concerns, which often lead investors to look for safe haven
stocks.