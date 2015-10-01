SANTIAGO Oct 1 Walmart Chile SA is
looking to sell its chain of shopping centers to concentrate on
its larger supermarket operations in the South American nation,
the Chilean affiliate of U.S. retail giant Wal Mart Stores Inc
said Thursday.
The plan would include the sale of 10 "Espacio Urbano"
shopping centers throughout Chile, totaling some 250,000 square
meters (2.69 million square feet).
Walmart Chile did not give an estimated value for the
assets, but said it currently earns 0.6 percent of its income
from renting retail space in the malls.
The company controls Lider, Chile's principal supermarket
chain, and participates in several other fields including
finance and food services.
The sale process would be supported by CBRE and JPMorgan
Chase & Co, and potential investors sought both in Chile
and abroad, it said.
