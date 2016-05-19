US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SANTIAGO May 19 Walmart Chile said in a note to regulators on Thursday that it had agreed to sell 10 malls in the country to local insurance companies, Compania de Seguros Confuturo and Compania de Seguros CorpSeguros for 441.9 billion pesos ($639.2 million).
The deal has a one-year deadline to take effect.
($1=691.32 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.