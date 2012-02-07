Employees stand in front of the gate to a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Chongqing municipality October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

SHANGHAI Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Tuesday it has named Walmart executive Greg Foran as the president and chief executive of Walmart China, capping a series of leadership changes at the China unit tainted by food scandals.

Foran was chosen to replace Ed Chan, who stepped down last October after a pork mislabelling scandal that forced the company to shut a dozen stores in central China.

The Chinese city of Chongqing penalised Walmart after the firm was found to have mislabelled some pork as organic at a couple of its stores. Authorities said the pork scandal was the latest in a string of 21 violations dating back to 2006.

Walmart had also suffered a series of high level personnel losses last year, after its China chief financial officer and chief operating officer left in May leaving a leadership vacuum.

Foran is currently serving as Walmart's senior vice president for Walmart International and will start his new role on March 1, the company said in a statement.

Walmart troubles in China reflect the retail giant's struggles in a complex market where rapid expansion and a cumbersome takeover has marred profit and growth.

(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)