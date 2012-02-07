Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
SHANGHAI Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Tuesday it has named Walmart executive Greg Foran as the president and chief executive of Walmart China, capping a series of leadership changes at the China unit tainted by food scandals.
Foran was chosen to replace Ed Chan, who stepped down last October after a pork mislabelling scandal that forced the company to shut a dozen stores in central China.
The Chinese city of Chongqing penalised Walmart after the firm was found to have mislabelled some pork as organic at a couple of its stores. Authorities said the pork scandal was the latest in a string of 21 violations dating back to 2006.
Walmart had also suffered a series of high level personnel losses last year, after its China chief financial officer and chief operating officer left in May leaving a leadership vacuum.
Foran is currently serving as Walmart's senior vice president for Walmart International and will start his new role on March 1, the company said in a statement.
Walmart troubles in China reflect the retail giant's struggles in a complex market where rapid expansion and a cumbersome takeover has marred profit and growth.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.