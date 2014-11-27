(Adds details from Wal-Mart China representative)
Nov 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it has
cut more than 20 mid-level jobs in China as part of its effort
to lower costs in the world's second largest economy where it
has been grappling with slower sales and tough price
competition.
Raymond Bracy, China-based spokesman for Wal-Mart, said the
staff cuts were a "necessary business reality", adding the
retailer would pay appropriate settlements to the employees
affected.
Wal-Mart, which has more than 400 stores in China, says it
employs around 2 million people worldwide.
Bracy declined to comment further on the China job cuts.
Bloomberg reported earlier that about 30 senior executives,
including directors and vice presidents from Wal-Mart China and
its wholesale arm, Sam's Club China, had been dismissed.
Chinese media also reported that the retailer was cutting
over 100 jobs, including senior and mid-level executives.
Walmart reported a 0.8 percent fall in China sales during
the quarter to Oct. 31, which it attributed to government
austerity measures and deflation.
Wal-Mart has faced setbacks in China, including an
embarrassing food safety scandal in which its popular "Five
Spice" donkey meat was found to have traces of fox meat. It is
building its own distribution centers to manage product quality.
Last October, Wal-Mart said it planned to open 110
facilities in China between 2014 and 2016, while closing some
outlets as part of an overhaul of its business there.
