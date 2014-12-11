Dec 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has been
using questionable accounting and unauthorized sales practices
to make its retail business in China appear stronger, Bloomberg
reported, citing internal documents and interviews with
employees.
The sales practices, which include bulk sales to other
retailers and sales being allegedly booked when no merchandise
left the shelves, made business appear strong even as retail
transactions slowed and unsold inventory piled up, Bloomberg
reported. (bloom.bg/1um3AjR)
Representatives at Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Wal-Mart stores in China resorted to temporary mark-ups of
inventory as an accounting move to prop profit without any added
sales, Bloomberg reported, citing interviews with current and
former Wal-Mart employees.
Concerns about bulk sales, raised as far back as 2011 in an
internal report, have been the subject of inquiries in China by
Wal-Mart's legal team as recently as May, Bloomberg reported,
citing an internal company email.
The world's largest retailer is battling stiff competition
from local rivals in China. China is key to Wal-Mart's
international ambitions but it has stumbled in a market where
consumers value safe and authentic food over the low prices the
retailer is famed for. Wal-Mart has been in China for 17 years.
Wal-Mart's reputation for food safety in China has come
under attack after its "Five Spice" donkey meat was found to
contain fox meat earlier this year. Wal-Mart also ran into
trouble in 2011 when it was fined for selling expired duck meat.
In April, the retailer said it appointed Sean Clarke as
Wal-Mart China CEO effective June 1.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)