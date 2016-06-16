BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
CAPE TOWN, June 16 Wal-Mart is excited about the opportunities in China, although competition is tough, chief executive Doug McMillon said on Thursday.
"China is a tremendous opportunity and I am very excited about China, bullish on China, but it's extraordinarily competitive, very creative competitors involved, so it's going to be tough," he told a conference. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Adrian Croft)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.