By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 Two U.S. lawmakers sought
additional information from Wal-Mart Stores Inc in an
unfolding corruption investigation, focusing further
congressional scrutiny on the scandal over its rapid expansion
in Mexico.
Representatives Elijah Cummings and Henry Waxman, both
Democrats, asked on Thursday to speak with a former top
executive at Wal-Mart who urged the company to investigate
bribery allegations, but left the company in 2006.
Cummings and Waxman sent a letter to Wal-Mart Chief
Executive Michael Duke and asked him to authorize the former
general counsel of Wal-Mart International to cooperate in their
probe.
The lawmakers said they had contacted the former general
counsel, Maritza Munich, who said she wanted to speak with
Wal-Mart representatives before speaking to congressional staff.
Munich is reported to have pushed the Wal-Mart board to
adopt a strict anti-corruption policy and thoroughly investigate
potential misconduct at the company's Wal-Mart de Mexico
operations, but resigned in 2006 and was replaced
for a lawyer who soon closed the investigation.
Wal-Mart's shares have recovered all of the 8.2 percent
plunge suffered after an April 21 New York Times report about
alleged bribes paid to ease its expansion in Mexico and about an
internal investigation that was allegedly suppressed by Wal-Mart
executives.
A strong quarterly profit reported by Wal-Mart on Thursday
saw its shares up 5 percent in afternoon trading.