Sept 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc must face a
class-action lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of
defrauding shareholders by concealing suspected bribery to help
it expand faster in Mexico, a U.S. judge said.
In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey
in Fayetteville, Arkansas rejected Wal-Mart's contention that a
Michigan pension fund had no standing to lead the case because
it had not suffered losses on the retailer's stock.
The decision means shareholders can sue Wal-Mart and former
Chief Executive Mike Duke as a group over the alleged cover-up
of bribery at Wal-Mart de Mexico. This could lead to a larger
payout at lower cost than if individual lawsuits were required.
Class certification "would enhance judicial economy and
efficiency," given that many shareholders had small claims, and
"concentrating the claims in defendants' home forum with uniform
decisions is desirable," Hickey wrote.
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the Bentonville,
Arkansas-based retailer believes a class action is "not
appropriate," and may appeal the certification decision.
The market value of Wal-Mart fell by roughly $17 billion
over three days in April 2012, after The New York Times
published a Pulitzer Prize-winning report saying the retailer
paid bribes to Mexican officials for years to speed up store
openings.
Shareholders said Wal-Mart knew about the scheme as early as
2005, and downplayed it even after learning about the Times'
investigation.
Wal-Mart had argued that a widely-accepted accounting method
prevented the lead plaintiff City of Pontiac General Employees'
Retirement System from showing it lost money on Wal-Mart stock.
But the judge said the pension fund could show losses under
another widely-accepted accounting method, and that Wal-Mart
failed to show why its preferred method was better.
The class period runs from Dec. 8, 2011 to April 20, 2012,
Hickey said.
In July, a federal appeals court upheld Hickey's April 2015
dismissal of shareholder claims against Duke, his predecessor
Lee Scott, and Wal-Mart' board. A Delaware state judge dismissed
similar claims by other shareholders in May.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd represents the Michigan pension
fund. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is City of Pontiac General Employees' Retirement
System v. Walmart Stores Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Arkansas, No. 12-05162.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Alan Crosby)