June 29 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it
launched a free 30-day trial of ShippingPass, its two-day
shipping program to all shoppers in the United States, as the
world's largest retailer looks to take on Amazon.com Inc's
Prime subscription service.
Wal-Mart also said existing ShippingPass holders will get a
month free, as the company builds on initiatives it announced
earlier this month. (bit.ly/292sPcG)
The company had announced a slew of programs, including
online grocery pick up and a partnership with ride-hailing app
Uber to deliver groceries as it looks to boost online sales.
The ShippingPass, priced at $49/year, looks to compete with
Amazon.com's Prime subscription which costs $99/year.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)