Jan 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has launched
a service allowing customers to pick up tax refunds in cash at
stores across the United States.
The service, Walmart Direct2Cash, was made available at
Wal-Mart stores from Tuesday, the company said.
The world's largest retailer is working with Tax Products
Group (TPG), a unit of Green Dot Corp, and Republic
Bank & Trust Co. Wal-Mart will not charge a fee for the service,
although customers could be charged up to $7.
Sterne Agee analyst Thomas McCrohan said the service would
appeal most to customers without a bank account, who would
otherwise pay a higher fee to convert a tax-refund check into
cash.
" ... Those without a bank account would likely view this
option as more economically attractive," he wrote in a note.
In April, Wal-Mart launched a money transfer service in a
direct challenge to the dominance of Western Union Co and
MoneyGram, aiming to broaden the financial services it
offers to low-income customers.
Wal-Mart's shares closed down marginally at $86.69 on
Tuesday. Green Dot's stock closed up 2.6 percent on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)