Oct 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it will
expand its offering of discounted products during the holiday
season and may broaden a price-matching scheme to include online
rivals, in the latest sign of an escalating price war among big
U.S. retailers.
Wal-Mart said it was bracing for competition to be as tough
or tougher than in 2013, when heavy discounting depressed
earnings across the industry. Wal-Mart's profits dropped in the
holiday quarter last year and it has posted six straight
quarters of flat or declining same-store sales.
"It is starting to heat up right now, and I would expect it
to be at least as competitive as last year," Steve Bratspies,
executive vice president of general merchandise for Wal-Mart's
U.S. operations, said on a call with media on Thursday,
referring to competition during the holiday season.
Wal-Mart said it plans to have 20,000 "rollbacks", or a
product discounted for at least 90 days, on offer starting on
Saturday. While it did not disclose a comparable number, it said
the program was bigger and included a wider line-up of products,
with a focus on toys and electronics, than last year.
Other retailers have been stepping up promotions, with a
focus on attracting more customers online.
Target Corp said earlier this month that it would
drop shipping fees for online purchases from Oct. 22 to Dec. 22.
Wal-Mart said it would provide free shipping for online
orders of a selected list of 100 gift items. It normally waves
shipping for purchases above $50.
Wal-Mart is also considering expanding a price-matching
program for local bricks-and-mortar rivals to include online
comparisons, Bratspies said, although he stressed a final
decision on the strategy had not been made. It would mean
Wal-Mart matching prices with Amazon.com in addition to
local retailers and grocery stores.
The moves come ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely
competitive year-end season. Research firm Customer Growth
Partners (CGP) predicts spending will rise 3.4 percent, up
slightly from last year's 2.9 percent growth, which was the
slowest growth since 2009.
"Demand is sluggish and consumers of all stripes are looking
for value," said Craig Johnson, president of CGP. "This is going
to be a pretty promotional Christmas."
However, Johnson said he expects Wal-Mart to return to
same-store sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter, helped by
food inflation, strong demand for consumer electronics and a
move to put labor back in stores to address long checkout lines
and better stock shelves.
Wal-Mart said it planned to hire 60,000 additional workers
for the holidays, up 10 percent from last year, and would aim to
have all of its cash registers open during peak hours.
