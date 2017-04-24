April 24 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the
world's no.1 retailer, said its recently launched startup
investment arm, Store No 8, has hired Jenny Fleiss as the chief
executive of its first portfolio company.
Fleiss will run code eight, a startup that will develop
personalized, one-to-one shopping experiences. Fleiss is the
co-founder and former head of business development of Rent the
Runway, a designer fashion rental company. (bit.ly/2pcJ3Xd)
Silicon Valley-based Store No 8, launched in March to expand
Wal-Mart's e-commerce business, plans to work with startups that
specialize in areas such as robotics, virtual and augmented
reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)