April 10 Jerry Murray, the mid-level Wal-Mart
Stores Inc executive who called the chain's early
February sales "a total disaster" in an email made public by
Bloomberg, left the world's largest retailer last week, Wal-Mart
confirmed on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Murray had left the
company on April 5. Wal-Mart told Reuters that it was Murray's
decision to leave and that his last day at Wal-Mart was Friday.
A replacement has not yet been named.
"In case you haven't seen a sales report these days,
February (month-to-date) sales are a total disaster," Murray, a
Wal-Mart vice president who worked on finance in the U.S.
logistics division, said in a Feb. 12 email to other executives,
Bloomberg reported on Feb. 15. "The worst start to a month I
have seen in my (about) 7 years with the company."
On Feb. 21, Wal-Mart reported that its Walmart U.S. unit had
a slow start to February, which it attributed largely to a delay
in customers getting their tax refunds.
Murray could not immediately be reached for comment on
Wednesday.
Murray had been a vice president and chief financial officer
of logistics at Wal-Mart since 2011, according to a profile
posted on LinkedIn. According to that profile, he joined
Wal-Mart in 2006 after working at Honeywell, General
Motors and Coopers & Lybrand.