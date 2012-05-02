HONG KONG May 2 Authorities in Chongqing in
southwest China have released the last two employees of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc who were detained over a pork mislabelling
scandal that shut more than a dozen stores in the country last
October.
"All of our detained associates have been released," said
Anthony Rose, a Wal-Mart spokesman in Hong Kong.
He said the last two employees were discharged last week,
but gave no further details.
The world's largest retailer ran into trouble with Chinese
authorities in October following allegations it sold regular
pork as organic pork, leading to the closure of more than a
dozen stores in central China and the detention of its
employees.
In February, Wal-Mart named senior executive Greg Foran as
president and chief executive of Wal-Mart China, replacing Ed
Chan, who stepped down in October after the scandal.
It was the latest in a string of 21 violations dating back
to 2006 and authorities, who said they were dissatisfied with
Wal-Mart's previous responses, ordered a two-week closure of all
the chain's stores in the city.
Wal-Mart China has faced intense competition on the mainland
in recent years. It competes with China's Sun Art and
China Resources Enterprise (0291.HK).
It also competes against French hypermarket chain Carrefour
(CARR.PA), Britain's Tesco (TSCO.L), Germany's Metro AG
(MEOG.DE). All of these are gradually expanding to inland China
as interior cities become more affluent.
After entering China in 1996, Wal-Mart's expansion gathered
steam in 2007 when it bought a 35 percent stake in Taiwanese
hypermarket chain, Trust-Mart. It has 353 stores in the
mainland.