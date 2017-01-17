Jan 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would add about 10,000 jobs in the United States this year through the opening or remodeling of 59 stores as well as through its e-commerce business.

The number of jobs being created is consistent with previous years, company spokesman Lorenzo Lopez said.

The company employs almost 1.5 million people in the country. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)