COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would add about 10,000 jobs in the United States this year through the opening or remodeling of 59 stores as well as through its e-commerce business.
The number of jobs being created is consistent with previous years, company spokesman Lorenzo Lopez said.
The company employs almost 1.5 million people in the country. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
VERSAILLES, France, May 29 French President Emmanuel Macron, standing alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin, on Monday dubbed two Russian media outlets "agents of influence" which he said had spread fake news about him during his election campaign.