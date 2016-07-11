CHICAGO, July 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
begun rolling out specialized carts designed to keep employees
out on the floor culling produce and reducing wastage, the
latest step in a push to improve its fresh food offerings and
revive sales growth.
The world's largest retailer has deployed what it calls
"quality carts" at 500 stores and plans to have them in all of
its nearly 5,000 U.S. outlets by the end of the third quarter,
Vice President for Central Operations Shana DeSmit told Reuters
in an interview.
The carts, equipped with weighing scales and a box to
collect the discarded produce, will help employees carry out
tasks that were typically carried out in the back room, she
said. With the carts, employees can sort fresh produce by
removing items nearing expiration and weighing them to manage
inventory counts and help with replenishment. Wal-Mart's service
levels have suffered due to fewer employees in store interacting
with consumers.
DeSmit said the retailer is introducing one such cart per
store and will eventually add more. The produce collected
through the carts is either donated or sold through markdowns.
A renewed emphasis on fresh food, which includes produce,
deli items, meat and baked goods, has been a crucial turnaround
strategy under U.S Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran. Wal-Mart
is the largest grocer in the United States, with nationwide
sales of $167 billion last year.
In recent months, Wal-Mart has started revamping the layout
of the food section at 3,000 stores, including supercenters and
its smaller Neighborhood Market stores. It has taken steps such
as lowering display cases and opening up floor space so that
shoppers can see more clearly across the food area, and has
replaced black plastic crates with ones that look like wood to
give the store more of a farmer's market feel.
In February, the retailer said it would hire hundreds of
fresh food managers to improve its offerings. The company is on
schedule to have such managers in a third of its stores
nationwide by the end of the year, Wal-Mart spokesman Lorenzo
Lopez said.
