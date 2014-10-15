Oct 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc cut its
full-year sales growth forecast, hurt by a stronger dollar and a
bigger-than-expected impact from the cut in the government food
stamp program last year.
Shares of the world's largest retailer fell 3.3 percent to
$75.39 in late afternoon trading on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley, at a meeting with
investors and analysts, said he expected Wal-Mart's sales to
rise 2-3 percent from $473.1 billion last year.
The company said in February it expected net sales growth to
be at the lower end of its 3-5 percent forecast.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)