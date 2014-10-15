(Corrects location in fourth paragraph to Rogers, Arkansas,
from Fayetteville, Arkansas)
Oct 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc cut its
annual sales forecast on Wednesday, citing a stronger dollar and
the impact of food stamp reductions, and said it would slow
store openings in the next financial year as it shifts spending
to its online business.
Shares of the world's largest retailer extended losses after
the announcement of the sales guidance cut. They closed 3.6
percent lower at $75.2.
Wal-Mart, which recorded $473.1 billion in sales in its last
financial year, said it now expects sales to rise 2-3 percent in
the current year to Jan. 31, 2015. It had previously estimated
growth at the low end of a 3-5 percent range.
"We experienced a tougher sales environment globally than we
anticipated a year ago," Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley
told an annual meeting with investors and analysts held in
Rogers, Arkansas, not far from the company's headquarters.
The two biggest factors holding back growth have been the
stronger U.S. currency, which hits the profits of its overseas
businesses, and a reduction in food stamp benefits, which cut
into the budgets of low-income consumers who form the core of
its customer base in the United States.
Wal-Mart said it expected revenues to expand 2-4 percent in
the next financial year to January 2016, with operating income
growing at the same rate or slower than sales, relecting up to
$500 million in additional investments in its e-commerce
business.
Wal-Mart has posted six straight quarters of flat or
declining growth in same-store sales, and the lower sales
forecast suggests a recovery could take longer than anticipated.
The company did not provide a timetable for a pickup in growth.
In a sign of its cautious view on the U.S. market, the
company said it would slow store openings in the next financial
year. Including conversions, it plans to open 60-70
Supercenters, its large-format stores that contain full-sized
supermarkets, down from 115 this year.
The retailer also scaled back openings of its smaller-format
stores, which have been performing well. It plans to open
180-200 of those stores, called Neighborhood Markets, compared
with 270-300 openings this year.
Wal-Mart Chief Executive Douglas McMillon said that lower
fuel prices were "working in our favor" but that there was "room
for improvement" across its stores, including better stocking of
its shevles.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Rogers, Arkansas; Siddharth
Cavale and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey; and Peter Galloway)