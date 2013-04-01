NEW YORK, April 1 Walmart is cutting gasoline
prices by up to 15 cents a gallon for drivers in 21 U.S. states
who pay with its cards in an attempt to woo shoppers grappling
with high prices at the pump.
The discount will be 15 cents a gallon for customers paying
with a Walmart MoneyCard or credit card from April 1 through
July 7, and 10 cents a gallon for those using a Wal-Mart gift
card, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a statement on Monday.
U.S. sales have slowed in 2013 at the world's biggest
retailer as higher gasoline prices have pinched customers, along
with higher U.S. payroll taxes and delayed income tax refunds.
An online poll of 1,538 people conducted in March by
Reuters/Ipsos showed two-thirds of adults were cutting their
monthly spending, with high gasoline prices cited as one of the
top reasons.
"I am constantly hearing that gas prices are making it tough
for our customers to balance their budgets," Gisel Ruiz, chief
operating officer for Walmart U.S., said. "For every cent gas
prices climb, consumers have $1 billion less to spend."
When gasoline prices rise, shoppers often make fewer trips
to stores and try to buy more on each visit.
The latest "gas rollback," at more than 1,000 Walmart
store-based gasoline stations run by the retailer and Murphy
USA, follows a similar 2012 program that ran from Aug. 31
through Dec. 24. Throughout the year, Wal-Mart offers smaller
gasoline discounts to card holders.
Other retailers have offered lower-priced gasoline in the
past. Last year, Kroger Co, the country's largest
traditional grocer, extended its summer gasoline discount
promotion through the end of the year in 25 states after
customers said they wanted the program to last longer.
Warehouse clubs Costco Wholesale Corp, Wal-Mart's
Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club also monitor prices at nearby
stations and try to match or undercut them to lure drivers.