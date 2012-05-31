ROGERS, Ark. May 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
will soon launch a paid monthly mail subscription called
"Goodies" that will allow customers to test new food and other
products, Global eCommerce Chief Executive Neil Ashe said on
Thursday.
The program should launch in the next month or so, Ashe told
reporters at a meeting in Rogers, Arkansas. He did not disclose
the monthly charge for the service.
Subscribers will get a surprise box of items, as Wal-Mart
tries to introduce shoppers to things they would not find
otherwise encounter. The Goodies program will focus on packaged
foods, including artisanal items, Ashe said.
For now, Wal-Mart will select the products that are sent,
though over time companies may be able to pay to get their
products included in the monthly boxes.