ROGERS, Ark. May 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
will soon launch a monthly mail subscription service called
"Goodies" that will allow customers to sample new foods not
found in stores run by the world's biggest retailer.
Once a month, subscribers will get a surprise box of items
that will include artisanal foods, Global eCommerce Chief
Executive Neil Ashe told reporters Thursday at a meeting in
Rogers, Arkansas.
The service, which "will launch in the next month or so,"
comes as Wal-Mart samples its customers' appetite for a wider
variety of food while it experiments with grocery delivery in
the San Francisco Bay area and parts of Chicago.
Ashe did not disclose the monthly charge for the Goodies
service, which will focus on packaged food.
At first, Wal-Mart will select the products sent to
subscribers, though over time companies may be able to pay to
have their products included in the Goodies boxes.
Ashe said Goodies is akin to Birchbox, a monthly service
that allows customers to sample beauty products such as
cosmetics and skin-care potions.