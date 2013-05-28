May 28 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday
said it would pay nearly $81.63 million to the federal
government as it pleaded guilty to charges that it improperly
discarded hazardous waste such as bleach and fertilizer years
ago.
The U.S. Department of Justice said that in cases filed by
federal prosecutors in California, Wal-Mart pleaded guilty to
six counts of violating the Clean Water Act by illegally
handling and disposing of hazardous materials at U.S. stores.
The world's largest retailer also pleaded guilty in Kansas
City, Missouri to violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide
and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) by failing to properly handle
pesticides that had been returned by customers, the Justice
Department said in a statement.
Wal-Mart said its plea agreements with the U.S. Attorneys'
Offices in the Northern and Central Districts of California, the
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri and
an administrative resolution signed with the Environmental
Protection Agency bring an end to compliance issues that took
place years ago.
Wal-Mart previously agreed in 2010 to pay $27.6 million to
the state of California to settle a related lawsuit and agreed
in 2012 to pay more than $1.25 million to the state of Missouri.
The issues involve prior practices such as throwing out lawn
products such as fertilizer and pesticides in the trash rather
than through a certified hauler.
In one instance, according to an earlier court filing,
investigators in April 2002 observed "piles of multicolored
unknown fertilizer type substances and torn sacks of ammonium
sulfate" at one of the company's stores in California, after
learning a child had been playing on a pile of "yellowish
colored powder" near the store's garden department.
As part of the California plea agreement, Wal-Mart is set to
pay a $40 million criminal fine and to pay $20 million to fund
community service projects including helping U.S. retailers
learn how to properly handle hazardous waste.
As part of the Missouri plea agreement, Wal-Mart is set to
pay an $11 million criminal fine and to pay $3 million to the
Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Wal-Mart also plans to pay a $7.628 million civil penalty to
the federal government.
In 2006, Wal-Mart put an environmental compliance program
into place that it says has helped to rectify such issues. For
example, workers at its Walmart and Sam's Club stores can now
see if a product is considered a hazardous waste if discarded by
scanning the item with a handheld scanner and also through shelf
labels.