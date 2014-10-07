(Corrects day of the week in second paragraph to Tuesday from
Monday)
Oct 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would
no longer provide health benefits to some part-time workers in
the United States due to ballooning healthcare costs.
The company said on Tuesday it would stop health benefits
for part-time associates who work less than 30 hours. The move
is expected to impact about 2 percent of the company's
workforce, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1rfdfXl)
Wal-Mart cut its full-year profit forecast in August,
citing higher employee benefit costs, among other things.
The company said then that it expected to spend $500 million
on U.S. healthcare this year, up from $330 million estimated in
February, as enrollments and medical costs rise.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)