* First-qtr EPS $1.09 vs Wall St view $1.04
* Walmart U.S. same-store sales up 2.6 pct
* International bribery probe ongoing
* Shares rise more than 5 percent
By Jessica Wohl
May 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's quarterly
profit and sales surpassed expectations on Thursday as more
people shopped its established U.S. stores and spent more,
pushing its shares up more than 5 percent despite ongoing probes
into possible bribery.
Wal-Mart's shares have recovered all of the 8.2 percent
plunge suffered after an April 21 New York Times report
uncovered alleged bribes paid in Mexico and an internal
investigation that was squashed by Wal-Mart executives.
"Generally things seem to be very much on track," said Faye
Landes, managing director at Consumer Edge Research. "The real
question is, would the stock be higher if it weren't for the
investigation? It's very hard to know."
A strong performance from Walmart U.S., by far its largest
unit, pleased investors. Sales at Walmart stores open at least a
year rose 2.6 percent in the first quarter and should rise 1
percent to 3 percent in the second quarter, the company said.
The rebound in the United States follows Wal-Mart's reversal
of its inventory reduction plan after shoppers headed elsewhere
to find goods not on Wal-Mart's shelves.
"The turnaround they initiated several quarters ago is
starting to show some benefit, it's starting to gain traction.
But at the end of the day it is still a very challenging
backdrop for them," said Walter Stackow, a senior research
analyst at Manning & Napier, which owns Wal-Mart shares.
Stackow cited the economic concerns of Walmart's core
customers as well as the competition Walmart faces from dollar
stores and online retailers.
Economic concerns, led by joblessness, weigh on the world's
largest retailer and its shoppers. Many Walmart U.S. customers
are still shopping on a paycheck cycle -- spending more and
buying larger packages of items at the beginning of the month,
and then buying less expensive items and smaller packages as
money runs low later in the month.
"We have to continue to see jobs added in the economy, I
think that's important across all sectors, especially retail,"
Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley told reporters.
PROFIT, SALES TOP EXPECTATIONS
Wal-Mart earned $1.09 per share from continuing operations,
compared with a profit of 98 cents a year earlier. An earlier
Easter and warmer weather contributed to the gains, it said.
Wal-Mart had forecast earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.06.
Analysts, on average, expected it to earn $1.04 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 8.6 percent to $112.27 billion, ahead of
analysts' forecast of $110.54 billion.
The 2.6 percent rise in same-store sales topped the
company's forecast of flat to up 2 percent growth and analysts'
average forecast of 1.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.
Walmart U.S. same-store sales have risen for three straight
quarters following nine consecutive quarterly declines. Store
traffic has risen for two straight quarters after six declines.
For the current second quarter, Wal-Mart expects to earn
$1.13 to $1.18 per share from continuing operations. Analysts
were looking for a profit of $1.16 per share.
Wal-Mart has been faced with negative comments from
shareholders, employees and activists after the Times report
that Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, allegedly
orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it grow quickly last
decade and that Wal-Mart's top brass tried to cover it up.
Wal-Mart said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are both
investigating, as are a number of government agencies in Mexico.
It contends the bribery investigation should not have a
material impact on its business, but said it "can provide no
assurance that these matters will not be material to its
business in the future." It added that along with incurring
costs related to the probes, lawsuits and its own review, the
process may impinge on the time some executives have to devote
to other matters.
Walmex sales rose 13 percent and its same-store sales in
Mexico rose 5.6 percent. Operating income at the unit was flat.
It opened 45 stores in Mexico during the quarter.
Holley declined to comment on Wal-Mart's prior fiscal-year
forecast, which calls for earnings of $4.72 to $4.92 per share.
The company is expected to update that forecast when it issues
second-quarter results. Sales are still expected to rise 5
percent to 7 percent, he said.
Walmart's shares gained 5.3 percent, or $3.22, to $62.39 in
midday New York Stock Exchange trading.