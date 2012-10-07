NEW YORK Oct 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
American Express will hold a conference call on Monday
to make a financial services announcement, the two companies
said in a statement on Sunday.
Details of the announcement, which will take place at 8:30
a.m. EST, were not disclosed.
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has long tried to
serve the large group of its low-income shoppers who have little
or no access to credit. The retailer offers check cashing at low
rates and other services as it tries to appeal to shoppers
without bank accounts.
Walmart has said in the past that about 85 percent of
transactions at its U.S. stores are paid for with cash.