April 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on
Wednesday said the internal lawyer serving as its global
compliance officer on foreign corrupt practices act issues is
Tom Gean, and gave details on the external teams helping with
its ongoing investigations.
The disclosures come after the New York Times reported on
Saturday that a senior Wal-Mart lawyer received an email from a
former executive at Wal-Mart de Mexico in September
2005 that described how the Mexican affiliate, known as Walmex,
had paid bribes to obtain permits to build stores in Mexico.
Tom Gean, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of
Arkansas, was named to the newly created post of global FCPA
compliance officer earlier this year. Gean has worked for
Wal-Mart since 2004. Wal-Mart said that Gean stepped into the
new role before the Times story ran -- but that was after the
Times said it informed Wal-Mart about its reporting last year.
Law firm Jones Day is leading the company's investigation
and is reporting to the audit committee of the board, which is
comprised of four independent directors. Deloitte is
the investigative forensic accountant assisting Jones Day on the
investigation launched in November 2011, Wal-Mart said.
Cahill Gordon & Reindel is serving as outside counsel to the
audit committee, Wal-Mart said.
Meanwhile, Greenberg Traurig is the outside counsel for the
worldwide compliance review Wal-Mart says it started in March
2011, and reports to Gean. KPMG is serving as
compliance review accountant, assisting Greenberg Traurig.